Winners announced for 2023 The Nature Conservancy Photo Contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas winners were announced for the 2023 The Nature Conservancy Photo Contest.

The Nature Conservancy officials said the winning photos featured iconic wildlife, prescribed fire in the Flint Hills and the Kansas River, one of only three public access rivers in the state.

The Nature Conservancy officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5 the winners of its 2023 local photo contest. This year, Kansas was one of three states to offer a statewide photo contest alongside The Nature Conservancy’s global photo contest. The winners of the global contest were announced on Nov. 1, 2023.

“We received more than a thousand images from Kansas, featuring stunning prairie vistas, closeups of wildlife and plants, graceful rivers and lakes and people both working in and enjoying nature,” said Ben Postlethwait, state director of TNC in Kansas. “I’m grateful to the 500 photographers who shared what they value most about nature in the Sunflower State. These images will help us tell the stories of safeguarding the natural resources that are integral parts of Kansas’s heritage, economy and culture.”

The Nature Conservancy officials said this year’s local winners include the following:

First Place Dales Stephens, “Dancing Prairie Chickens”

Second Place Bruce Hogle, “Planned Burn at Chase State Fishing Lake”

Third Place Lisa Grossman, “Fall Camping on the Kaw”

According to The Nature Conservancy, the judges agreed that when it comes to prairie chicken photos, Stephens’ shot was special. It has compellingaction, elegance, grace and great lighting but it’s the vibrant blue sky that really sets it apart. Honorable mentions were given to James Claassen, Phil Frigon, Matthew Gerlach and Jim Griggs. The winning images and all the judge’s picks can be viewed on TNC’s Kansas website.

In their own words, the photographers caption the winning images:

“Two male greater prairie chickens dancing in Smith County Kansas in late March after a dusting of snow,” wrote Dale Stephens, winner of First Place.

“This is the late evening in April at the Lake with the planned pasture burn creeping along the ridge of the hill at the end of the lake,” said Bruce Hogle, winner of Second Place. “The evening was cool and got downright chilly by 1:30 a.m. when we finally quit photographing. Driving back from a ranch outside Elmdale, I spotted the red glow, which looked like there might be a chance it would be reflecting in the lake, and it was!”

Second Place of the 2023 The Nature Conservancy Photo Contest was Bruce Hogle, “Planned Burn at Chase State Fishing Lake.” (Bruce Hogle/TNC Photo Contest 2023)

“This is a drone shot of a Friends of the Kaw kayak camp trip on a huge sandbar we call the Oasis downstream from DeSoto, Kansas. The September morning fog over the river was incredible,” said Lisa Grossman, winner of Third Place.

Third Place for the 2023 The Nature Conservancy Photo Contest was Lisa Grossman, “Fall Camping on the Kaw.” (Lisa Grossman/TNC Photo Contest 2023)

The Nature Conservancy officials said Kansas submissions were assessed by a panel of judges including National Geography photographer Jim Richardson, outdoor writer and hunter Douglas Spale, and TNC trustee and professional photographer Meleda Lowry. They awarded three prizes: first place was a private lesser prairie-chicken viewing at TNC’s Smoky Valley Ranch; second place was one-time night access to Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park for night-sky viewing or photography; and third place was a private tour of any TNC preserve in the state.

