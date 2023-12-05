Washburn Rural day halted as BB gun found in middle school student’s locker

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A BB gun brought to a local middle school brought activities to a halt as an investigation found no threat had been made to any students or staff members.

Administration officials with Auburn-Washburn Schools USD 437 told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, a letter was sent to families to alert them of an incident at Washburn Rural Middle School.

School officials said a student had reported that another had a weapon in their locker and a BB gun was found. It did not contain BBs, however, was still banned from the property.

Administrators noted that no threat had been made toward any staff member or student and the firearm was secured.

“Bringing any type of weapon onto school grounds is strictly against school policies and the appropriate actions will be taken,” said Principal Dr. Charlie Stoltenberg. “I would like to commend the student who reported this concern. Their action demonstrates the shared responsibility we all have in ensuring the safety and security of our school.”

School officials said the incident was immediately investigated by administration and on-site school police.

