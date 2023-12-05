Unusual Emporia crash may have disrupted plans for Wichita funeral

(File/KVOE)
(File/KVOE)(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unusual single-vehicle collision near Emporia may have disrupted funeral plans in Wichita after the vehicle transporting a deceased individual ended up in a ditch.

KVOE reports that early Monday morning, Dec. 4, emergency crews were called to mile marker 137.5 on I-35 near Emporia with reports of an unusual single-vehicle collision.

When first responders with the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office arrived, they said they found a funeral home transport vehicle had veered off the highway. The driver had been headed south from Kansas City to a Wichita funeral home when they veered into the center median. The vehicle then crossed the highway again and crashed into the ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the driver remained uninjured, however, there had been a deceased individual in the vehicle that had been in transit to Wichita.

Deputies said the crash remains under investigation and the driver’s identity will not be released. Neither funeral home was identified either.

