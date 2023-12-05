United Way Kaw Valley gets gift at perfect time as it finds matches for remaining Christmas Bureau families

Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal presented UWKV CEO Jessica Lehnherr a check for $1,000 during Eye on NE Kansas.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley got a boost Tuesday as it tries to find matches for nearly 200 families still waiting for adoption through its Christmas Bureau.

Lehnherr said the Christmas Bureau had nearly 1,100 families apply for a holiday meal and gifts this year. Those remaining include families of five and seven, and several individuals. Lehnherr said it’s stressful because they normally have the adoption process nearly wrapped up by this point.

United Way will use donations to shop for any who don’t get formally adopted. Lehnherr said their wish lists are not extravagent.

“Sometimes it’s housing, cleaning, supplies, robes, blankets, towels. I think towels were the biggest one this year. Really just small items and kids sometimes just ask for socks and shoes,” she said.

Patterson said helping an organization meet a specific need is especially gratifying. He said he’s grateful to UWKV for ensuring people don’t have to miss out on the holiday.

If you’d like to adopt or donate to the Christmas Bureau, visit https://www.uwkawvalley.org/. To nominate a deserving non-profit, visit https://pattersongivesback.org/.

