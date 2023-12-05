Tuesday forecast: Coolest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front overnight will keep highs about 7-10 degrees cooler than yesterday but more seasonal. Warmer weather moves back into the area tomorrow lasting until a strong cold front pushes through Saturday morning. The next chance of precipitation will be from a storm system Friday into Saturday.

Taking Action:

The next concern and impactful weather will be Friday into Saturday. A lot of uncertainty with this storm system from the track of the storm system and precipitation type. Right now it is trending more toward minimal accumulation due to temperatures staying above freezing at the surface even Friday night but certainly could change so keep checking back for updates.



Today will bring some passing clouds to the area, otherwise lots of sunshine for many spots through Thursday before clouds increase in advance of the storm system Friday. The other big weather story will be the winds with gusts 20-30 mph today and tomorrow and gusts closer to 30-35 mph Thursday for not only the windiest day of the week but the warmest as well.

Normal High: 47/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear, frosty. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

After a warm day Thursday with temperatures starting out near 40° and highs in the 60s, highs will be more in the upper 50s but still could have a few low 60s on Friday. The question will be on the timing of the rain moving in for Friday so be aware the evening may be wet for several areas so keep that in mind if you have plans to be out, make sure to have the umbrella handy.

The precipitation will be highest Friday night before winding down Saturday. Highs will be more seasonal this weekend in the 40s with the near seasonal temperatures lasting into early next week.

