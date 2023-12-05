Topekans urged to participate in new riverfront district plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have been urged to give their thoughts about the possibility of a new riverfront district and how it should be used.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that under the direction of the Topeka Riverfront Advisory Council, it will launch the Topeka Riverfront Activation Plan project.

Topeka business leaders noted that the riverfront activation is a key initiative of the latest community strategy, Momentum 2027. The plan will review existing conditions around the riverfront, develop innovative concepts and create an activation plan to implement.

“The time to transform the riverfront is now,” said Ashley Gilfillan, director of river strategies for The Partnership. “Previous efforts to redevelop the riverfront were well-intentioned but failed to come to fruition. Convergence of the right partners to move this initiative forward has uniquely positioned us to bring the next big idea to life for Topeka now. Our riverfront is a blank canvas. We are partnering with consultant Bolton & Menk, Inc. to transform it into a functional, forward-thinking space that will support a thriving Topeka now and into the future.”

GTP indicated that the plan will diversify live-work-play environments, connect community spaces and improve quality. The plan aims to establish a vibrant riverfront district that supports growth and economic development, connections to nature, recreation and reinvestment in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Topeka riverfront transformation,” said Bolton & Menk Strategic Development Director Staci Williams. “We believe all people should live in safe, sustainable, and beautiful communities. When it comes to reimagining the riverfront, listening to the community and developing an understanding of the various perspectives is vital to creating solutions that work. The project team is committed to ensuring equity and inclusion are considered in both our public process and our design solutions.”

The Partnership said public input is a key part of the project and will be ongoing through much of the process.

“The Topeka community is at the center of this process,” Gilfillan said. “We achieve the greatest results when all stakeholders—residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations—work together. Strong community input will guide the development of the Riverfront Activation Plan and maximize the once-in-a-generation impact it will bring to Topeka.”

GTP noted that the public has been invited to take advantage of digital and in-person opportunities to share ideas, opportunities and challenges to inform concept development. The recently created website will be updated regularly throughout the project. Feedback will be used to find common themes and goals that will be used to craft a vision for the plan.

For more information about the Riverfront Activation Plan, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.