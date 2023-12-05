Topeka Rotary Club prepares winter clothing kits for trafficking survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka advocacy group prepared kits to keep trafficking survivors warm this winter.

The Topeka Rotary Community Action Against Human Trafficking Club raised $10,000 to buy warm clothes for those in need. The club prepared kits Tuesday containing items like sweats, sweaters, and gloves.

“There’s really a big need for this,” Patti Mellard, Rotary Club Foundation Chair, said. “We are seeing so many women in the day center here in Topeka that are having to spend a lot of time outside in the cold. We also have the project going on at the jail, where we are helping women leaving incarceration, and when they get out, they don’t have warm clothes. So, there’s a big need for this in our community.”

You can learn more about the rotary club and its efforts on RCCAAHT.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.