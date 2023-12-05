Topeka Rotary Club prepares winter clothing kits for trafficking survivors

The club prepared kits Tuesday containing items like sweats, sweaters, and gloves.
The club prepared kits Tuesday containing items like sweats, sweaters, and gloves.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka advocacy group prepared kits to keep trafficking survivors warm this winter.

The Topeka Rotary Community Action Against Human Trafficking Club raised $10,000 to buy warm clothes for those in need. The club prepared kits Tuesday containing items like sweats, sweaters, and gloves.

“There’s really a big need for this,” Patti Mellard, Rotary Club Foundation Chair, said. “We are seeing so many women in the day center here in Topeka that are having to spend a lot of time outside in the cold. We also have the project going on at the jail, where we are helping women leaving incarceration, and when they get out, they don’t have warm clothes. So, there’s a big need for this in our community.”

You can learn more about the rotary club and its efforts on RCCAAHT.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
William Kellogg
Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Governor Kelly comments on cyber attacks, special education
Governor Kelly comments on cyber attacks, special education
Gov. Kelly kicks off holiday season with lighting the Statehouse Christmas tree
Gov. Kelly kicks off holiday season with lighting the Statehouse Christmas tree
Washburn Rural day halted as BB gun found in middle school student’s locker
Washburn Rural day halted as BB gun found in middle school student’s locker
Shannon Reilly and Bebe Reilly are dancing in Ballet Midwest's 47th annual production of The...
Ballet Midwest to stage its 47th annual Nutcracker Ballet