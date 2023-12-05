Topeka Farm Show to share latest technology the farming industry offers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Farm Show will share the latest technology the farming industry offers.

Tradexpos, Inc. said the Stormont Vail Events Center and Topeka Farm Show are celebrating the 35th annual Topeka Farm Show in Topeka, Kan. The Topeka Farm Show dates and hours are as follows located at the Stormont Vail Events Center:

Tuesday, Jan. 9 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan 10 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tradexpos, Inc. officials said admission and parking are free.

According to Tradexpos, Inc. officials, the show has established itself as one of the most respected farm shows in the upper Midwest, featuring the latest technology the industry has to offer. Over 12,000 farmers and ranchers attend the show annually to view the area’s largest variety of farm equipment and services in one location.

Tradexpos, Inc. officials said producers, families and distributors come together for three days of education and entertainment at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The 2024 Show is a complete sellout with over 200 companies and over 550 display booths. The 2024 show will use three buildings - Domer Arena, Landon Arena and Exhibition Hall. Domer Arena has additional exhibits including tools, welding equipment, antique tractors and horsemanship demonstrations.

Tradexpos, Inc. officials indicated Scott Daily’s Free Horse Training Clinics are located in the Domer Livestock Arena and will be held twice daily. See the best in the business as Scott incorporates his unique training techniques.

Tradexpos, Inc. officials noted those attending the Topeka Farm Show are encouraged to visit Mustang Seeds at booth 905 to register for 40 units, or $2,520 value, of Mustang Soybean seeds sponsored by local Mustang Seed dealer. Stop by Domer Arena at the Grand Prize booth to register for a Milwaukee Drill/Driver with a 3/8″ Ratchet. The drawings will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Visit the Tradexpos website HERE.

For more information on the Topeka Farm Show, contact Tradexpos, Inc. at PO Box 1067 in Austin, MN 55912 or call Dan Slowinski at 1-800-949-3976.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.