Thousands stolen from dead woman’s account raises alarms at Manhattan bank

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Missing funds from a dead woman’s bank account raised alarms at a Manhattan bank and caused police to launch an investigation to find the thief.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, law enforcement officials were called to one of the Kansas State Bank locations in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When police arrived, they said employees reported that nearly $9,000 had been transferred from a deceased woman’s bank account.

RCPD noted that a total of $8,849.48 had been stolen. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to law enforcement officials at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

