Thousands stolen from dead woman’s account raises alarms at Manhattan bank

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Missing funds from a dead woman’s bank account raised alarms at a Manhattan bank and caused police to launch an investigation to find the thief.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, law enforcement officials were called to one of the Kansas State Bank locations in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When police arrived, they said employees reported that nearly $9,000 had been transferred from a deceased woman’s bank account.

RCPD noted that a total of $8,849.48 had been stolen. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to law enforcement officials at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
William Kellogg
Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State

Latest News

FILE
Driver injured, taken to hospital after crash in S Topeka
FILE
Driver seriously injured after SUV collides with both I-70 barrier walls in KC
FILE - Kansas River in Topeka
Topekans urged to participate in new riverfront district plan
FILE
Fentanyl, meth, firearms lead to Wichita man’s 5-year prison sentence