Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision on a rural Kansas highway has led to the death of one teenager while another recovers in a Wichita hospital from serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 77 and 190th St. in Marion Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2001 Ford Mustang driven by Dwayne S. Moenning, 17, of Lost Springs, had been headed east on 190th St.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Ahmed M. Jeylani, 31, of Plano, Texas, had been headed north on the highway.

Law enforcement officials indicated that Moenning failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the trailer of Jeylani’s semi.

First responders said Moenning’s passenger, Michelle E. Brasch, 18, of Herrington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Moenning was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

KHP said neither Moenning nor Brasch were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Jeylani was uninjured during the crash and was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Emergency crews noted that the highway had been shut down as they responded to the incident.

