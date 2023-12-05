Teens arrested after robbery from abandoned school, nearby home

CEDAR POINT, Kan. (WIBW) - Three teenagers from Wichita were arrested over the weekend following a robbery from an abandoned school and nearby home.

The Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office reports that around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a deputy on patrol checked into a suspicious vehicle found at the abandoned school in Cedar Point.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that three suspects were found who had allegedly entered the school and another nearby dwelling before they stole items from both locations. All three were arrested.

Law enforcement officials indicated that two of the suspects were juveniles and will remain unnamed but were from the Wichita area. They were booked into juvenile intake on two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal trespass.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office said the third suspect, Kadyn Broughman, 19, of Wichita, was booked into the Chase Co. Jail on two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal trespass.

