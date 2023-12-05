Suspect stole thousands from Manhattan Briggs Auto company safe

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after employees say someone they knew made off with thousands from the Manhattan Briggs Auto company safe.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, law enforcement officials were called to Briggs Auto in the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Rd. with reports of a robber.

When police arrived, they said they found employees of the company who reported a known suspect had taken money from the company safe.

RCPD noted that the suspect made off with about $2,600. They did not release the name of the suspect or a description. No arrests have been made in connection to the theft.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

