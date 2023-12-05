SLI Festival of Trees raises more than $125,000 for individuals with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SLI Festival of Trees raised more than $125,000 for the 2023 festival.

SLI officials said these funds will make an impactful difference in the lives of SLI’s clients, affording them medical advocacy, job training, nursing services and transportation. At SLI, they strive for success, learning and inclusion for all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

SLI reflected on its annual Festival of Trees that took place from Tuesday, Nov. 21 to Saturday, Dec. 2 at Fairlawn Plaza in Topeka, Kan. SLI Festival of Trees offered a variety of Christmas trees for bidding.

SLI officials said after another astounding edition of the Festival of Trees, SLI finds themselves overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude and appreciation. This annual event has become a cherished tradition for the community, bringing joy, compassion and the spirit of giving to all who attend.

SLI officials would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the sponsors, designers, volunteers and community members who supported SLI in making this year’s Festival of Trees a success.

