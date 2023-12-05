Shots fired near Emporia over the weekend lead to man’s arrest

Joseph M. Davis
Joseph M. Davis(Lyon Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shots fired near Emporia over the weekend led to the arrest of one man after it was found he had been under the influence at the time.

KVOE reports that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, law enforcement officials with the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2100 block of Kansas Highway 99 with reports of a disturbance.

When Deputy Benjamin Folks arrived, he said he found Joseph M. Davis, 31, had allegedly fired a gun several times inside the home during a domestic disturbance. He was also found to be under the influence at the time.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Domestic violence - battery

As of Tuesday, Davis remains behind bars with no bond listed.

