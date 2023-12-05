Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second man accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old in his own front yard in Central Topeka has been transported back to the Capital City following his Kansas City arrest.

Shawnee County Jail records indicate that Tremale M. Serrano, 29, of Topeka, was transported back to the Capital City and booked in around 4:05 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Serrano faces charges of murder in the second degree for the shooting of Jackson E. Danner, 23, of Topeka. He was also booked on violation of a protection order and harassment through a telecommunication device stemming from a separate warrant.

A court appearance has been set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 for the murder charge and another appearance has been set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 21 for the other charges.

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, of Topeka, was arrested for the same incident on Nov. 7, after he was found in Missouri. He was charged on Nov. 15 with murder in the second degree.

Danner was pronounced dead after he was found by first responders in his front yard in the 1600 block of SW 21st St. The Shawnee Co. District Attorney said evidence suggests a party was held at his home where drugs and alcohol were present. A fight broke out and he was pushed into his front yard where he was shot and killed.

On Nov. 29, Tremale was found in Kansas City and was held in Wyandotte Co. before he was transported back to Topeka.

WIBW records indicate that Tremale was also behind bars in 2016 on domestic violence, criminal restraint, and battery on law enforcement charges. He briefly escaped from a Shawnee Co. Jail work crew and was found a day later.

Investigation into Oct. 15 shooting on SW 32st St. Shooting death dubbed Topeka’s 31st homicide marking deadliest year yet The shooting death of a 23-year-old man over the weekend is now considered Topeka’s 31st homicide in 2023, marking the city’s deadliest year yet. Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought A man accused of shooting a 23-year-old Topeka man to death in his front yard has been charged with murder as law enforcement officials continue to search for another suspect. Second suspect accused of shooting man in his Topeka front yard arrested The second man suspected of shooting a Topeka man in his own front yard was recently found in Kansas City and has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.