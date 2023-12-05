Search continues for teen two weeks after Dodge City disappearance

Cody Ceniceros
Cody Ceniceros(National Center of Missing & Exploited Children)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for a teen out of Dodge City continues two weeks after his disappearance as the family hopes to bring him back home for the holidays.

The National Center of Missing & Exploited Children says on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that it has again asked for the public’s help to find missing teenager Cody Ceniceros who has not been seen for about two weeks.

NCMEC noted that Ceniceros, 17, disappeared from Dodge City on the evening of Nov. 24. He had last been seen at a family friend’s home and may have left in a 1999 red Chevrolet Tracker with Kansas license plate D441556.

The vehicle Cody Ceniceros was last seen driving on Nov. 24, 2023.
The vehicle Cody Ceniceros was last seen driving on Nov. 24, 2023.(National Center of Missing & Exploited Children)

Law enforcement officials have described Ceniceros as a 5-foot-10, 167-pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

Cody’s mother, Roxanne Ceniceros, told NCMEC that this is not normal behavior for her son and the family is deeply concerned for his safety.

“I miss him and just want to bring him home,” Roxanne said. “If you see something, please say something.”

NCMEC also said that Ceniceros has been featured on Ring’s Neighborhood app through a partnership to increase awareness of missing children. A Facebook page has also been created in hopes of bringing him home.

Anyone with information about Ceniceros’ disappearance or whereabouts should report it to NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Dodge City Police Department at 620-227-4646.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
William Kellogg
Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State

Latest News

FILE
Kansas falls short of tax estimates with $649.6 million collected in November
FILE
Investigation opened after rifle pulled during early-morning disturbance
FILE
$5K in makeup, purses stolen from businesses in Manhattan mall
FILE
New investigation opened into cattle rustling near Onaga