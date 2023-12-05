Search continues for teen two weeks after Dodge City disappearance

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for a teen out of Dodge City continues two weeks after his disappearance as the family hopes to bring him back home for the holidays.

The National Center of Missing & Exploited Children says on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that it has again asked for the public’s help to find missing teenager Cody Ceniceros who has not been seen for about two weeks.

NCMEC noted that Ceniceros, 17, disappeared from Dodge City on the evening of Nov. 24. He had last been seen at a family friend’s home and may have left in a 1999 red Chevrolet Tracker with Kansas license plate D441556.

The vehicle Cody Ceniceros was last seen driving on Nov. 24, 2023. (National Center of Missing & Exploited Children)

Law enforcement officials have described Ceniceros as a 5-foot-10, 167-pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

Cody’s mother, Roxanne Ceniceros, told NCMEC that this is not normal behavior for her son and the family is deeply concerned for his safety.

“I miss him and just want to bring him home,” Roxanne said. “If you see something, please say something.”

NCMEC also said that Ceniceros has been featured on Ring’s Neighborhood app through a partnership to increase awareness of missing children. A Facebook page has also been created in hopes of bringing him home.

Anyone with information about Ceniceros’ disappearance or whereabouts should report it to NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Dodge City Police Department at 620-227-4646.

