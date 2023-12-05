Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman changes the future for those with FASD

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few years ago, Dream Acres was precisely what the name says it is — a dream, sitting on 45 acres of land in East Topeka.

”We didn’t have any plan for what this has become,” CEO of Dream Acres, Kat Meinhardt. “A year and a half, two years ago, this really kind of took off. Everything has fallen into place.”

Meinhardt said a conversation with her son twelve years ago helped her realize her ambitions.

He told her that he wanted her to adopt him a brother, and that’s exactly what she did.

After learning that the child had Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, Meinhardt decided it was time to make a difference.

“I had no intentions of adopting, I had no intentions of doing this. It’s been interesting how God has led this process and really kind of put us on a path that I had no idea or plans for,” said Meinhardt. “But, I can see all of the things that I have done in my life have culminated together to put all of the pieces together, finally.”

Dream Acres offers a supportive environment for people living with FASD.

They offer evaluations, supervised residential living, and on-site job training.

Meinhardt said if you consume alcohol, you need to be aware.

“Don’t be ashamed — reach out for help. Whether that is contacting Dream Acres or whether it’s contacting the Kansas FASD Support Network. There’s a lot of research, resources and a lot of help,” states Meinhardt. “The earlier that we can help out infants and toddlers — the better our outcomes will be as teenagers and young adults.”

Meinhardt said she is excited to continue to grow their family.

“We do the best that we can do to help each person thrive and that it so key,” said Meinhardt. “We’re not taking an individual and formfitting them to a facility. We’re taking our facility and putting the structure and supports in place to make an individual thrive.”

Dream Acres currently has people interested from all over the country and are hoping to expand in the future.

