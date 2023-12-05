New investigation opened into cattle rustling near Onaga

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new investigation into a case of cattle rustling has been opened near Onaga as the reward remains on the line for a separate case near Wamego.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Nov. 17, law enforcement officials were called to the 17000 block of Onaga Rd. in Onaga with reports of a theft.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said the owner reported five cows had been taken from their pasture. All five had been nursing their own calves, which had not been stolen. The pasture they were taken from had about 80 other cows inside.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the cattle are believed to have been stolen between May 15 and Nov. 2. They are branded on their left hip and had white ear tags.

The brand found on the hip of cattle stolen from near Onaga.
The brand found on the hip of cattle stolen from near Onaga.(Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office)

A reward has been offered in a similar case near Wamego where 16 cattle had been taken in late October. The $11,000 reward remains on the line in this case as no further information has been released.

