Mirror Inc. helps individuals who may be struggling to realize their potential

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people struggle with homelessness, poverty, addiction or incarceration. A lot of the times those overlap, and that’s where Mirror Inc. comes in and provides a pathway to stability.

”Where we were wasn’t great,” said Melissa Reed. “There was a roof over our head, but it was overwhelming.”

Reed was struggling with addiction when the Topeka Rescue Mission connected her with Mirror Inc.

“We tell people, you didn’t get to where you’re at in one day or over night — so you’re not going to get out of it in one day or overnight, said Melissa Goodman. “Everyone is different so that looks different for everyone. We individualize that to really help people get to where they want to be.”

Mirror Inc.’s Work for Success Program provides stability through teaching job and parenting skills.

Program participant Christina Walton said being with Mirror Inc. is the best decision she could’ve made.

“With him I feel more secure because I don’t want anything happening to him,” said Walton. “It’s hard because I’ve lost a lot of people during the process and with him it kind of helps — it’s like therapeutic.”

Mirror tailors goals to each individual person — ensuring everyone’s purpose.

“Success is not just a job,” states Wendy Smith. “We do vision boards for your idea of success. That may not be working or holding a position may not be your definition of success. We try to get you to your success.”

Reed said the program has benefited her and her daughter in more ways than one.

“Having her has kept me from backtracking and being able to bring her home from the hospital — to see that I can actually do it,” said Reed. “Having her be a breast fed baby has helped me stay away from the drugs and it was a reset on my life.”

Mirror Inc. said they still need help with adopting children for Christmas and are always accepting donations.

Contact Melissa Goodman for ways to help at mgoodman@mirrorinc.org

