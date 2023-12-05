Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade garners strong attendance and participation

13 News at Six
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka crowd and participants showed up and out for the city’s holiday parade this weekend.

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership, more than 2,000 people showed up Saturday to participate in the 28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade. The parade route also saw 217 floats participate this year. Additionally, over 20,000 people lined the streets to watch the parade.

The parade can still be viewed here or on the WIBW YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando
Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka
One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka.
One sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka
Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges

Latest News

Mirror Inc. helps individuals who may be struggling to realize their potential
Mirror Inc. helps individuals who may be struggling to realize their potential
Mirror Inc. helps individuals who may be struggling to realize their potential
Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade garners strong attendance and participation
Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade garners strong attendance and participation
Construction crews have moved on to the next phase in City Hall’s HVAC Replacement project,...
City Hall parking partially closed for next few days
Shawnee County’s high infant mortality rate was a major topic of discussion during Monday’s...
High infant mortality rate discussed in SNCO Board of Health meeting