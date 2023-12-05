Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade garners strong attendance and participation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka crowd and participants showed up and out for the city’s holiday parade this weekend.

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership, more than 2,000 people showed up Saturday to participate in the 28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade. The parade route also saw 217 floats participate this year. Additionally, over 20,000 people lined the streets to watch the parade.

The parade can still be viewed here or on the WIBW YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.