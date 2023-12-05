Local youth soccer club to play on national stage in Orlando

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Soccer Club’s U16 girls team is about to play on the biggest stage of their young careers, and they’re one of the only teams in Topeka to ever do it.

“To be able to take Topeka girls, and to go out against and play teams from Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, it’s gonna be a special time for us,” said head coach Pavin Cole.

The team is soon headed to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL. There, they’ll play in the U.S. Youth Soccer National League P-R-O event from December 8-10.

“It’s a little nervewracking because we’re going to a National Championship, there’s a lot at stake. But it’s also really exciting getting to know like, we’re gonna be the smallest club and the smallest team there,” said player Brecken Murphy.

Overcoming challenges like being the smallest club is nothing new for this squad.

“We’ve had kind of a rough season,” Murphy added. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity with injuries and players having to play new positions and stuff. So we’ve all had to really take a big step forward and push ourselves even more.”

And now that they’re seeing what that hard work has earned them, they know it was all worth it.

“We haven’t missed a training session. Whether it’s practicing outside in the 20 degree weather where there’s snow on the field, or practicing indoors. We’re doing whatever we can to make ourselves better for Nationals,” Murphy said.

It’s a special time for those leading the girls, as well.

“To be a part of it, it’s special. They’re special, and we’re looking forward to it,” Coach Cole said.

This team pretty much grew up together, so getting to share the experience with each other is just the icing on the cake.

“I mean I’ve had this group for about six years now,” said Cole. “So seeing where they were and to where they are now, and doing the things that they’re doing. We’re all doing this to get them ready for college, get them ready for the next level.”

“It’s really exciting and a huge honor to get to know that I get to go to Florida and Nationals with 14 of my best friends,” Murphy said with a smile.

The team embarks on their adventure on Thursday, December 7th.

