KTA announces four bids approved, contracts awarded for upcoming projects

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced that four bids have been approved and contracts awarded for upcoming construction projects.

Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) officials awarded contracts for four construction contracts, including Contract 7933, Contract 8003, Contract 8011, and Contract 8005.

According to KTA, Contract 7933 involved pavement surfacing between MM 13 - 28.4, I-35/KTA, including interchange and maintenance area, was awarded to Pearson Construction, Wichita, Kan., for the bid amount of $6,886,490.12. The project will be completed between Feb. 1, 2024 and Nov. 1, 2024.

KTA officials said Contract 8003 involves demolition and lane configuration of the existing Toll Plazas along I-35/KTA at East Wichita (MM 50), K-96 (MM53B), El Dorado (MM 71), North El Dorado (MM 76), Cassoday (MM92) and Emporia (MM 127) was awarded to Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co., for the bid amount of $4,351,788.40. The project will be completed between July 29, 2024 and Nov. 14, 2025.

KTA officials indicated Contract 8011 will be to raise Bridge No. 4.049 (US-166), including pavement surfacing, guardrail, bridge pier protection, berm slope improvements and bridge rehabilitation was awarded to Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., Kansas City, Mo., for an amount not to exceed $3,848,340. The project will be completed in 2024.

According to KTA officials, Contract 8005 involved demolition and lane configuration of the existing Toll Plazas along I-70/KTA at Lecompton (MM 204), Lawrence US 59 (MM 202), Lawrence US 40 (MM204), Tonganoxie-Eudora (MM 212) and Eastern Terminal (MM 217), was awarded to King’s Construction, Oskaloosa, Kan., for the bid amount of $2,773,770. The project will be completed between July 29, 2024 and Nov. 14, 2025.

KTA officials noted construction details will be available closer to start dates HERE with updates on these and other projects published monthly in KTA’s electronic newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter using the form at HERE.

