KHP searches for driver who crashed vehicle in Kansas City and ran

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are in search of the driver who crashed a vehicle on a Kansas City interstate and ran away.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 418.5 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a hit-and-run collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Honda Civic with an unknown driver had been headed west in the middle lane of the interstate.

KHP said the vehicle veered off the road west of I-635 and vaulted down into 51st St. where the driver exited the Honda and ran.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver’s identity should report it to KHP at 913-782-8100.

