Kansas Farm Bureau recognizes members, supporters at annual meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at their 105th annual meeting.

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) officials said the annual meeting took place from Dec. 2 - 4 in Manhattan, Kan.

KFB officials indicated they presented Rich Felts with their Distinguished Service award for his contributions to agriculture in Kansas.

KFB officials said Felts, Montgomery County, is the former president of KFB and his career of community service and involvement in Farm Bureau spans decades and includes serving on the Montgomery County Farm Bureau board, as a county 4-H leader, the Montgomery and Kansas State Extension Council, helping start the local volunteer fire department and serving as chairman of SEK Grain. Under his leadership, KFB Health Plans was created, providing affordable healthcare coverage for Kansans; more than $150,000 was raised and shared across the state to end hunger in Kansas communities, support for and expansion of mental health resources was created, consumers were educated about sustainable agriculture, and innovation and entrepreneurship were improved in rural communities.

Additionally, the KFB presented Friends of Agriculture awards recognizing people who have made significant contributions to KFB and agriculture. They are as follows:

KFB said Gerald and Linda Franklin, Sherman County, have served KFB for more than 20 years. Linda represented the 10th District as a board member from 2005-2014, and Gerald took a position on the board from 2015-2016. Through the years, the Franklins have fought challenges on the political forefront, advocating for water quality. The Franklin family manages a diversified operation which includes irrigated and dryland wheat, corn, grain sorghum, soybeans and sunflowers.

KFB officials indicated Bud Stumpff, Miami County, has served agriculture for more than 70 years and is well known across the state as a vocal advocate for agriculture and Farm Bureau. From 1997 to 2004, he served on the Kansas Farm Bureau board of directors. He’s also served on the Johnson County Farm Bureau board and currenlty serves on the Miami County Farm Bureau board. After spending 31 years in education, Stumpff now raises cattle and hay.

KFB officials said former KFB employees Ron Betzen, Holly Higgins, Dale Maneth, Mike Matson, Donna Mosburg, Carol Sherley-Days and Cindy Sink also were honored with the designation for their years of dedicated service to the organization and industry.

KFB officials indicated the Kansa Farm Bureau Natural Resources Award went to Pleasantview Farms, Ellis County. It goes to the farm family who exemplifies good land stewardship. Originally a dairy and small grant crop operation, brothers Ernie, Steve and Tom recently started the process of transitioning the remaining crop ground to pasture to increase their cattle herd. The Binders have actively worked to protect Big Creek, which slows through their family. They have installed more than 3,000 feet of pipe for an alternative water supply for their cattle herd and built nearly 7,000 linear feet of fence to create a buffer strip protecting the creek form erosion and nutrient runoff, among other conservation efforts.

KFB officials said members of the media were honored for telling the stories of Kansas farmers and ranchers across four categories. In the broadcast feature category, Pilar Pedraza and Andy Duffy of KAKE received first place. Samantha Boring, KSN, took second and Kellan Hevican, Brownfield, was third. For broadcast news, Boring received first followed by Nick Gosnell, Hutch Post, and Hevican. In the print feature category, Faye Smith, Angus Journal, received first-place honors. Emily Zahurones, Farm Talk, placed second and Macey Mueller, Kansas Stockman, was third. For print news, Mueller took top honors followed by Donna Sullivan’s entries from the Riley Countian and Grass & Grain, respectively.

Bill Shipley, Atchinson and Doniphan County, received KFB’s Partnership Award. This award recognizes someone from Farm Bureau Financial Services who has gone above and beyond for the state’s largest farm organization. In his role as an agent, Shipley embodies the Farm Bureau brand every day in all aspects of his life.

