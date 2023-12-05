Kansas falls short of tax estimates with $649.6 million collected in November

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas fell short of its tax estimates for the month of November with a total of $649.6 million collected from taxpayers.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says that the Sunflower State ended November 2023 with a total of $649.6 million collected in taxes. That is about $13.8 million - 2.1% - below the estimate. However, total collections were up about 1.1% from November 2022.

KDOR noted that individual income tax collections totaled $291.8 million in November. That is about $10.7 million - 3.5% - below the estimate. That number is also about 0.2% less than what was collected in the previous November.

The Department said that corporate income tax collections totaled $35.5 million, which is about $10.4 million - 41.5% - higher than estimated. That total is also up about 168.8% from November 2022 collections.

Meanwhile, KDOR indicated that combined retail sales and compensating use tax receipts totaled $291 million. That total is about $14.2 million - 4.7% - below the estimate. The total is also down about $13.9 million - 4.5% - from November 2022.

To view the total November 2023 revenue numbers, click HERE.

