K-State’s Powercat Financial recognized for outstanding performance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Powercat Financial was recognized for its outstanding performance.

Kansas State University’s Powercat Financial was named the 2023 Outstanding Financial Counseling and Planning Center by the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education, or AFCPE.

K-State officials said the award goes to a financial counseling and planning center that has demonstrated its effectiveness in its local community.

K-State officials said Powercat Financial provides a robust and comprehensive peer-to-peer model to support student financial well-being and financial literacy for all undergraduate, graduate, professional and distance education students. It’s data-driven and has incorporated assessment, research and reporting for all aspects of its service since its inception in 2009, which impacts the body of work in collegiate financial well-being. It was the first collegiate peer financial education model in the state of Kansas.

K-State officials indicated Powercat Financial provides K-State students with free financial education for their current situation and for the future. Trained peer financial counselors provide individual sessions, online help sessions and educational workshops for student groups.

“AFCPE is a nationally recognized leader in certifying, connecting and supporting professionals who positively impact financial security for their communities,” said Jodi Kaus, director of Powercat Financial. “To receive recognition at their annual symposium as the 2023 Outstanding Financial Counseling and Planning Center speaks to the level of commitment Kansas State University has had to impacting student financial well-being with its premiere Powercat Financial peer-to-peer financial education program and its new Financial Futures initiative.”

K-State officials said Financial Futures is a universitywide initiative that brings together resources to provide holistic financial well-being support to all members of the campus community.

According to K-State, more than 6,000 students at K-State have attended financial workshops presented by Powercat Financial on topics ranging from budgeting to transitioning to work. Powercat Financial also offers one-on-one individual financial counseling sessions, which have had more than 5,600 student participants. Students can gain pre-professional financial counseling experience as peer financial counselors, and more than 175 K-State students have taken advantage of this opportunity.

“Powercat Financial, a cornerstone piece of the Financial Futures initiative, is a pioneering leader with their peer-to-peer model that spans undergraduate, graduate, professional and distance education,” said Kathleen Hatch, Morrison family associate vice president for student well-being at K-State. “Their work has been breaking down financial education barriers and preparing our students for life-long financial success since 2009 — they are changing the game for student financial well-being.”

K-State officials said Powercat Financial is headquartered in the K-State Student Union in a modern facility with confidential counseling rooms designed to resemble a professional financial planning office. It has also offered satellite locations in strategic spaces on campus, embedding peer counselors in high-need areas such as in the Veterinary Medicine Complex, Hale Library, the Holtz Tutoring Center and soon, the Cats’ Cupboard food pantry. It also offers its services online via Zoom to meet the needs of online students and busy professional students.

K-State officials indicated Powercat Financial has hosted many other universities that were interested in replicating their extensive financial education services offerings. According to Kaus, 85 colleges and universities have reached out to Powercat Financial to consult about implementing similar services.

During its 14 years of existence, K-State officials said many have come to see Powercat Financial as a leader in the area of student financial wellness and peer-to-peer financial education delivery.

K-State officials noted AFCPE is a national nonprofit organization and a nationally recognized leader in financial counseling, coaching and education.

