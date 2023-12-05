K-State’s Phillip Brooks declares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lee’s Summit, Missouri native is entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brooks played in 12 games for the ‘Cats this season, compiling 53 catches, 589 yards and five touchdowns, all of which are career highs. He did add a rushing touchdown and 33 yards. He also racked up 125 kick return yards and 73 punt return yards as well.

Best of luck to you Phillip!! pic.twitter.com/8l3QBA448K — The K-State Family (@thekstatefamily) December 5, 2023

For his career, Brooks had 182 catches, 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was recently named an Honorable Mention for the Bog 12 conference honors as a wide receiver/kick and punt returner.

Brooks was a 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team selection as a kick and punt returner, along with a 2022 Honorable Mention Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year.

