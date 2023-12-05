K-State students to serve as speakers, musicians at fall 2023 graduations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University students will serve as speakers and musicians at the fall 2023 graduation ceremonies.

Kansas State University officials said the fall 2023 graduation ceremonies will take place on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9.

The K-State speakers and musicians will be as follows:

Emma Gustin, bachelor’s candidate in personal financial planning, Carbondale, will deliver the student address at commencement for the College of Health and Human Sciences.

David Ochner, senior in electrical engineering, Fort Riley, will be the organist at commencement ceremonies for the College of Education, College of Business Administration, College of Agriculture and College of Engineering.

Piper Schlatter, bachelor’s candidate in agribusiness, Hutchinson, will deliver student reflections at commencement for the College of Agriculture.

Connor Jones, freshman in fine arts, Lawrence, will be the organist at commencement for the Graduate School.

Baylee Wulfkuhle, bachelor’s candidate in agriculture economics, Lawrence, will deliver the student commencement address for the College of Agriculture.

Claire Severance, senior in vocal music education, Lenexa, will sing the national anthem and alma mater at commencement ceremonies for the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education.

Paige Talken, bachelor’s candidate in strategic selling, Lenexa, will deliver student remarks at commencement for the College of Business Administration.

Brittany Taylor, senior in applied music, Olathe, will sing the national anthem and alma mater at commencement for the College of Business Administration.

Jonah Murray, bachelor’s candidate in mechanical engineering, Lee’s Summit, Mo., will deliver the student address at commencement for the College of Engineering.

Kendalyn Furukawa, bachelor’s candidate in elementary education, St. Louis, Mo., will give the student commencement address for the College of Education.

Cassy Girard, junior in engineering technology, New Rochelle, New York, will lead the processional and recessional, give the student address and serve as student marshal at commencement for K-State Salina. Girard is also president of K-State Salina’s Student Governing Association.

The following is the schedule for the K-State commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9:

Dec. 8:

Graduate School, 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State Salina, 7 p.m., Student Life Center, Salina.

Dec. 9:

College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.

College of Education, 10 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.

College of Business Administration, 11:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.

College of Agriculture, 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.

College of Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, 4 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.

