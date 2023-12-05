K-State defensive end and running back enter the portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more Kansas State football players have announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal as of Monday.

Defensive end Nate Matlack announced he’d be entering the portal via Twitter. As a regular starter in 2023, the redshirt junior totaled 12 tackles and 4 sacks. He spent four seasons in Manhattan, redshirting one.

Joining Matlack in the outgoing transfer announcements on Monday was running back Anthony Frias II. The redshirt sophomore spent two seasons with the Wildcats, totaling 42 yards on 13 carries.

12 players have now announced their intentions to transfer out of the program, most notably including QB Will Howard, RB Treshaun Ward, and CB Will Lee III.

