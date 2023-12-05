K-State defensive end and running back enter the portal

Kansas State defensive end Nate Matlack (97) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
Kansas State defensive end Nate Matlack (97) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more Kansas State football players have announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal as of Monday.

Defensive end Nate Matlack announced he’d be entering the portal via Twitter. As a regular starter in 2023, the redshirt junior totaled 12 tackles and 4 sacks. He spent four seasons in Manhattan, redshirting one.

Joining Matlack in the outgoing transfer announcements on Monday was running back Anthony Frias II. The redshirt sophomore spent two seasons with the Wildcats, totaling 42 yards on 13 carries.

12 players have now announced their intentions to transfer out of the program, most notably including QB Will Howard, RB Treshaun Ward, and CB Will Lee III.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando
Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka
One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka.
One sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka
Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges

Latest News

Kansas soccer hires Nate Lie as new head coach
Kansas soccer hires new head coach
Arizona guard KJ Lewis dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Jayhawks jump up in AP poll as Arizona takes over No. 1 spot
Uruguay defender Martin Caceres (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) chase the ball...
Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park to each host Copa América 2024 match
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks to the locker room before an NFL football...
Chiefs rue more penalties, miscues and questionable officiating in loss to Packers