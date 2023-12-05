K-State College of Education students recognized for excellence

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University College of Education students were recognized for excellence in and out of the classroom.

Kansas State University officials said they recognized eight undergraduate and graduate students. These students will be recognized at the college’s graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State officials indicated the Outstanding Future Teacher Award recognizes two outstanding future teachers who demonstrate excellence during their professional clinical experiences as supported and documented by their cooperating teachers, university supervisors and clinical instructors. The fall 2023 recipients are Olivia Kennedy, elementary education, Frankfort, and Alex Como, art education, Leawood.

The Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award recognizes students whose scholarship and leadership left an indelible mark on their college, campus and community activities. Students recognized are Syrah Caughron, elementary education, Derby; Kindel Nordhus, secondary English education, Wichita; and Kendalyn Furukawa, elementary education, St. Louis, Mo.

The Outstanding Graduate Student in Education Award is doctoral candidate Billie Streufert, Sioux Falls, S.D., counseling and student development with an emphasis on leadership in academic advising. Streufert is recognized for scholarly excellence and outstanding service.

The Kansas State Department of Education recognizes two Teachers of Promise from each teacher preparation program in the state. The Kansas State University students receiving this honor are Hannah Hobert, elementary education, Westwood Hills, and Katie Whittley, Gardner, secondary math education.

