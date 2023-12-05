Investigation opened after rifle pulled during early-morning disturbance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Manhattan are searching for the person who pulled a rifle on a man during an early-morning weekend disturbance.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, law enforcement officials were called to the area of Ratone and N. 8th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old male victim who reported someone he did not know flashed a rifle at him.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

