Investigation opened after rifle pulled during early-morning disturbance

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Manhattan are searching for the person who pulled a rifle on a man during an early-morning weekend disturbance.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, law enforcement officials were called to the area of Ratone and N. 8th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old male victim who reported someone he did not know flashed a rifle at him.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
William Kellogg
Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State

Latest News

Cody Ceniceros
Search continues for teen two weeks after Dodge City disappearance
FILE
$5K in makeup, purses stolen from businesses in Manhattan mall
FILE
New investigation opened into cattle rustling near Onaga
Washburn Rural day halted as BB gun found in middle school student’s locker