Investigation into suspicious marker at demolition site found to be dog’s grave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a suspicious marker at a demolition site in Topeka has revealed the grave of a family dog.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that a police presence near a local hospital was related to a call about a suspicious marker at a demolition site in the 900 block of SW Lincoln Ave.

13 NEWS crews at the scene saw officers use a shovel to dig into the ground. Several cruisers could be seen in the area.

Police have since determined that the suspicious marker was that of the grave of a family dog and have cleared the scene.

