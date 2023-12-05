Information sought about truck involved in poaching incident near Minneapolis

OTTAWA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Information is being sought about a pickup truck that may have been involved in a poaching incident in rural Central Kansas.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Saturday, Dec. 2, law enforcement officials found a buck that had been shot from the road near Quartz and 15th Ave. near Minneapolis.

Game Wardens said they believe an early 2000s model blue Ford F-150 extended cab with two occupants may have been behind the poaching incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or the pickup truck should report it to the Mitchell Co. Game Warden at 785-243-0553 or Operation Game Thief at 877-426-3843.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.