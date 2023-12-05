Information sought about poacher after young hunter’s trophy buck killed

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Riley Co. hope to track down a local poacher who narrowly missed a farmer with their cattle and stole the kill from a young hunter.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, law enforcement officials were called to an area of Riley Co. a few miles south of Zeandale Rd. with reports of a poaching incident. A buck had been shot through the hind end and had died.

Game Wardens noted that a local farmer had been feeding cattle a few yards away when the deer ran out of the brush. At the same time, a white colored Chevrolet truck headed south had fired a single shot from the passenger side and missed the farmer, but hit the deer.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the farmer had been walking in the pasture near the cattle and witnessed the shot. At first, the farmer thought the round had been meant for them, but then noticed the deer. The truck had been seen speeding away while the farmer caught a partial license plate number.

Game Wardens also said a local first-time youth archer hunter had been hunting the trophy deer relentlessly and was devastated to learn the prize had been poached. The meat was salvaged and did not go to waste.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Warden Jedlicka at 785-256-3614 or Lt. Gehrt at 785-256-1199.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.