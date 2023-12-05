High infant mortality rate discussed in SNCO Board of Health meeting

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s high infant mortality rate was a major topic of discussion during Monday’s Board of Health meeting.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment found two groups in Shawnee County where moms and babies are most at risk.

“And that is our Black African American population and our Hispanic population in our community,” says Craig Barnes, division manager of community health outreach and planning for the Shawnee County Health Department. “They are nearly three times higher than their white counterparts in infant mortality.”

Shawnee County also is home to another notable data point.

“We have the zip code with the highest infant mortality rate which is happens to be our 6604,” says Barnes.

“As a health department it’s a very sobering statistic,” he says. “And I think it of course, it’s concerning and I think that’s why it’s vitally important that we are working with the partners that are that are active in those communities in those neighborhoods, and really helping spread the awareness.”

The Shawnee County Health Department and its partners are exploring ways to decrease the infant mortality rate.

Barnes says the Fetal Infant Mortality Review Board is a major part of the conversation.

“It operates as a advisory council that looks at the infant deaths in our community and then from that looks at developing recommendations that our community can act on,” says Barnes.

The health department promotes prenatal, perinatal and postnatal health with programs like its Baby Basics class and Community Baby Shower.

“Increased the availability of educational resources, raising awareness,” he says. “So how to have a safe pregnancy, how to have, when you’re thinking about becoming pregnant, things that you can do to increase the potential for a safe pregnancy.”

“Our team is actively boots on the ground in these areas trying to assist where they can and trying to understand ‘what are some of the barriers? what are the gaps? What are the needs in our community that will help us address these issues,” Barnes says.

The Board of Health is preparing to conduct its next Community Health Needs Assessment and will meet again in spring 2024.

