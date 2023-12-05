Gov. Kelly kicks off holiday season with lighting the Statehouse Christmas tree

The Kansas statehouse is officially decorated for the holiday season with a Christmas tree.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas statehouse is officially decorated for the holiday season with a Christmas tree.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly flipped the switch to light the statehouse Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 5, decorated all in blue and yellow-ish gold ornaments and ribbons. Gov. Kelly briefly remarked on the holiday season and how it should be a time to gather with loved ones, reflect, and show compassion to others.

“For many of us, the holidays are a time to gather with loved ones, reflect on the past year, and reaffirm our shared values,” said Gov. Kelly. “The story of Christmas is one of kindness and compassion. Of extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable, among us, and treating those less fortunate with generosity and respect. It’s a good reminder for all of us, especially those who work in this building day-in and day-out to build a better future for all Kansans in every corner of the state.”

During Gov. Kelly’s speech, she also thanked her operations staff and volunteers for helping, including the deputy chief of staff’s husband who brought the tree to the rotunda and decorated it.

“I know everyone who visits the statehouse in the coming weeks will appreciate how festive this [tree] look[s],” said Gov. Kelly.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
William Kellogg
Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State

Latest News

An investigation into a suspicious marker at a demolition site in Topeka has revealed the...
Investigation into suspicious marker at demolition site found to be dog’s grave
The Kansas statehouse is officially decorated for the holiday season with a Christmas tree.
Gov. Kelly lights Christmas Tree in Kansas Statehouse
An investigation has been opened after employees say someone they knew made off with thousands...
Suspect stole thousands from Manhattan Briggs Auto company safe
An unusual single-vehicle collision near Emporia may have disrupted funeral plans in Wichita...
Unusual Emporia crash may have disrupted plans for Wichita funeral
A collision on a rural Kansas highway has led to the death of one teenager while another...
Teen's death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision