Gov. Kelly kicks off holiday season with lighting the Statehouse Christmas tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas statehouse is officially decorated for the holiday season with a Christmas tree.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly flipped the switch to light the statehouse Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 5, decorated all in blue and yellow-ish gold ornaments and ribbons. Gov. Kelly briefly remarked on the holiday season and how it should be a time to gather with loved ones, reflect, and show compassion to others.

“For many of us, the holidays are a time to gather with loved ones, reflect on the past year, and reaffirm our shared values,” said Gov. Kelly. “The story of Christmas is one of kindness and compassion. Of extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable, among us, and treating those less fortunate with generosity and respect. It’s a good reminder for all of us, especially those who work in this building day-in and day-out to build a better future for all Kansans in every corner of the state.”

During Gov. Kelly’s speech, she also thanked her operations staff and volunteers for helping, including the deputy chief of staff’s husband who brought the tree to the rotunda and decorated it.

“I know everyone who visits the statehouse in the coming weeks will appreciate how festive this [tree] look[s],” said Gov. Kelly.

