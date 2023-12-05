Former K-State QB Michael Bishop formally inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, GA. (WIBW) - One of the greatest to ever suit up in the purple and white was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Here’s an interview from the National Football Foundation on what this honor means for Bishop:

The former seventh round draft pick in the 1999 NFL Draft of the Patriots jumped around to several other teams in the CFL but did join the Packers practice squad in 2001.

He’s in the K-State Hall of Fame, a Fiesta Bowl champion, a two-time NJCAA National Champion and much more. Bishop threw for over 4,000 yards, compiling 36 passing touchdowns, 23 rushing touchdowns and over 1,300 rushing yards in his two seasons in Manhattan.

