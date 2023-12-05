Fentanyl, meth, firearms lead to Wichita man’s 5-year prison sentence

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man will spend 5 years in prison after he was caught using firearms to sell fentanyl and meth out of his hotel room.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that Alexander Schultz, 36, of Wichita, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his conviction of carrying firearms while dealing illegal drugs out of a hotel.

Court documents indicated that Shultz pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In February, the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office learned he had allegedly sold narcotics at a hotel in Wichita.

Through surveillance, the Sheriff’s Office said detectives watched Shultz deal out of his hotel room and from his car in front of the hotel. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and his vehicle was searched.

During the search, detectives said they found baggies of blue “M30″ pills that later tested positive for fentanyl with a total net weight of 138.89 grams. Around 29.4 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, $2,878 in cash and several zipper bags with raw marijuana inside were also found.

In Schultz’s hotel room, law enforcement officials said they found another 12 grams of meth, a small amount of crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A small rifle was also found hidden under the mattress.

Court records noted that Schultz admitted the items found in the vehicle and his hotel room were his and that he intended to sell the meth and fentanyl. He told investigators he had the guns to protect himself as he was trafficking drugs.

“Wherever there are illegal narcotics sales and guns there will likely be violence at some point,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “The defendant chose to deal drugs from a hotel showing he had no regard for the safety of the staff and other guests. Law enforcement was able to arrest Alexander Schultz and stop him from selling fentanyl and methamphetamine which may have saved lives.”

The Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police Department investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ola Odeyemi and Deb Barnett prosecuted.

