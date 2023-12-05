Father remembers daughter killed in apartment fire, questions 911 response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching two months since 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski died in an east Wichita apartment fire, 12 News spoke with her father about questions surrounding the early morning of Oct. 13 and what he felt hearing his daughter’s voice for the last time.

Paoly’s father, Lonny Bedeski, had a difficult few days as he processed the 911 call at the center of many questions. Late last week, 12 News received call logs from the emergency response to the deadly fire at the Brookhollow Apartments near Central and Rock Road.

As crews battled the flames, a stairwell inside the building collapsed as firefighters searched for people inside. Four firefighters were caught in the collapse, issuing a “mayday” call, and Paoly Bedeski was killed. Three residents of the complex were hospitalized.

The union representing Wichita firefighters is backing claims that Bedeski likely would be alive if not for 911 dispatch mistakes. Sedgwick County’s emergency communications director and county commissioners, meanwhile are defending county dispatch while acknowledging a need for improvements.

The 911 call Bedeski made from apartment 306 at Brookhollow Apartments was the first received by dispatchers.

12 News requested and now has the full copy of that call, plus the nearly 60 pages of the detailed call logs. Until Friday night, we’d only heard recordings provided by the fire union. Last week, an attorney representing Paoly Bedeski’s family called failures of Sedgwick County dispatchers a contributing factor in Paoly Bedeski’s death at Brookhollow Apartments.

“We now know that it was Paoly’s 911 call that initiated the dispatch of firefighters to the Brookhollow Apartment building,” the attorney said. “Even though Paoly clearly and repeatedly told the dispatcher the apartment number where she lived and was trapped, the crucial, life-saving information was never given to the firefighters on the scene.”

Another issue concerned a critical delay in a firefighter’s request for a second alarm.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell addressed the situation last Wednesday in defense of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

“I don’t want to point blame, I don’t think that’s appropriate,” he said. “But people in public safety are human beings, they have to make decisions. Ultimately, what it comes down to is training and doing what you remember you learned.”

But Paoly Bedeski’s family says that training didn’t work.

In a statement last week, the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners echoed the support of “an independent third-party comprehensive analysis that covers the initial call to 911 to the last fire personnel leaving the scene of [the Oct. 13 deadly fire],” while backing Sedgwick County Emergency Communications and its director, Elora Forshee.

Lonny Bedeski said above all, he wants the situation with 911 dispatch addressed so that what his family is going through doesn’t happen to another family.

As information about the Brookhollow Apartment fire surfaced, the Bedeski’s heard Paoly’s last words.

“I heard that phone call the same as everybody else did,” Lonny said of the Oct. 13 911 call from his daughter. A critical part of that call is one we’re told the dispatcher didn’t hear.

“What I heard and what other people didn’t hear... I was in shock,” Lonny said.

During the 911 call, Paoly frantically reports her apartment being on fire. The union representing Wichita firefighters and Paoly family dispute the claim from Sedgwick County Emergency Communications concerning the clarity in which the woman provided information.

“Unfortunately, the information about Miss Bedeski calling from apartment 306 was not intelligibly heard or understood on the phone from the dispatcher,” Forshee said early last week. “There was not any understanding that she was trapped.”

Lonny Bedeski addressed this during Monday’s conversation with 12 News.

“They asked her to calm down and repeat it. She calmed down in the middle of everything, in the middle of fire, in the middle of smoke, in the middle of panicking, she calmed down and said it,” he said of hearing his daughter relay to the dispatcher that she was in apartment 306.

The last words heard from Paoly Bedeski were “Help me, please.”

Lonny said he hopes for changes to keep a similar situation from happening with another family.

“I don’t want another person to lose a child because of a lack of communication,” he said.

While grieving Paoly’s death, Lonny Bedeski also shared memories of the bright 22-year-old. He spoke of what she meant as a daughter, a sister, and “an all-around good kid,” who was enjoying her first chance of independence at the Brookhollow apartment complex.

At a meeting set for Tuesday afternoon, Sedgwick County’s 911 advisory board is expected to review the emergency response to the Oct. 13 Brookhollow Apartment fire. That review will consist of a look into how dispatchers handled Paoly Bedeski’s emergency call and improvement recommendations.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com