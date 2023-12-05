Experts share tips to curb unnecessary spending this Holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of the year again when our hearts are full but our wallets may be empty, thanks to the urge to spend especially with social media making everything so available. We caught up with a financial expert to hear how to curb the urge to spend too much especially during the holiday season.

A new survey by Bankrate.com says in the past year Americans spent 71 billion in impulse buys on products they saw on social media.

The survey found about 40% of social media users have made an impulse buy over the past year, based on something they saw on a social platform.

“It can be very tempting when you get all of these ads and if you’re easily swayed by those ads it could be more harmful than helpful,” says

Bankrate says the average buyer spent about $754 in total on these types of purchases with millennials on average spending about a $1,000.

Cassie Happe a financial analyst with Wallethub says less social media could be helpful to curb spending,

“Social media can be a good source for ideas and inspiration but also those impulse buys, a lot of people recommend to do a waiting period for purchases that are nonessential purchases because it gives you that time to really consider if it’s something you just want right now because you saw it and it looks cool and it’s on sale or is it something that you’re really going to use down the road. So with that, just really being mindful of your current budget and current financial situation, with that it might be helpful to write down exactly what your limit is for spending either just overall or per person and really try to stick to that as much as you can,” says Happe.

Fifty-seven percent of social media users also said that social media portrays these unrealistic lifestyles and it’s not good for finances.

“The first thing I recommend is before you go out and buy the latest and greatest gadget on your list for that person take a second to think about is there a different gift that is maybe less expensive that they would appreciate more maybe something that is sentimental in nature or some sort of experience, versus buying a product; something that’s going to give them that lasting memory,” says Happe.

Happe says it’s also important to shop around.

“If you’re looking for something in particular it’s always good to share prices from different retailers and with the internet at our fingers we have a lot of ways to be able to do that and keep an eye out for retailers that will price match what you have online. Some big box retailers will price match, even Amazon prices so just keep that in mind before you hit the stores,” says Happe.

Experts also encourage people to shop local.

