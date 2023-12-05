Driver seriously injured after SUV collides with both I-70 barrier walls in KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was seriously injured after his SUV spun across a Kansas City interstate twice after it bounced off both barrier walls.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 near the Washington Blvd. exit with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Oseas H. Mata Oliva, 34, of Kansas City, Kan., had been headed west on the interstate in the second lane.

KHP noted that the SUV veered across the first lane of traffic and hit the inside barrier wall. The vehicle then spun across the westbound lanes and hit the outside barrier wall. The SUV then spun again back across the interstate and hit the inside barrier wall.

First responders said Mata Oliva was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

