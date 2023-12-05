Driver injured, taken to hospital after crash in S Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was injured and taken to a local hospital following an early-morning crash in South Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SW 37th and SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one driver suffering from injuries initially believed to be serious, but later found to be minor. The driver was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment.

TPD noted that the second driver was cited at the scene for a traffic violation and released. Crews have since cleared the scene.

Law enforcement officials did not release the drivers’ identities or descriptions of vehicles.

