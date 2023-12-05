Driver injured after collision with trailer in I-70 construction zone

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A driver was injured after a collision with a trailer set up for construction work along I-70 in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:35 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 211.6 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2023 Kia Forte driven by Kaleb Shukeat, 22, of Tonganoxie, had been headed east on the turnpike.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2022 Vorteq VTQ-TL3 construction trailer hauled by Douglas Persing, 54, of Meriden, had been in the left lane setting up a temporary construction zone.

Law enforcement officials noted that Shukeat’s vehicle rear-ended the construction trailer.

First responders indicated that Shukeat sustained suspected minor injuries as a result but was not taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Persing escaped the crash without injury.

