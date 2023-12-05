Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs

Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede has a new home.

Country Stampede announced on social media Monday evening the show will go on in 2024 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.

The event is relocating amid a tax dispute between Heartland Park ownership and Shawnee County. Heartland Park’s management group announced its departure after this summer’s NHRA Nationals in July.

“The Country Stampede will keep its roots in the State of Kansas while moving closer to the Kansas City metro area. This will provide a great opportunity to introduce new fans to the festival who haven’t had the opportunity to travel to its previous locations. We are thankful to all of the municipalities and venues that inquired about hosting the event in their communities, but overall found Azura Amphitheater to provide the best fit. The Country Stampede welcomes its core group of festival goers that have been with the event from the start and will continue to offer multiple day camping. A Kick-Off Party on Thursday, June 27, 2024 will open the festival followed by two days of headliners on the main stage, Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29.”

Statement from JC Entertainment

Country Stampede will run June 27-29. Lineup and ticket announcements will come later this month.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando
Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

Latest News

Topeka Youth Project holds a week-long workshop each month, featuring classes on resumes,...
Job training workshop works with Topeka youth
TPD says Joseph Deckard was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of SW Gage...
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: TPD finds missing man with dementia
Mirror Inc. helps individuals who may be struggling to realize their potential
Mirror Inc. helps individuals who may be struggling to realize their potential
Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade garners strong attendance and participation
Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade garners strong attendance and participation