Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede has a new home.

Country Stampede announced on social media Monday evening the show will go on in 2024 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.

The event is relocating amid a tax dispute between Heartland Park ownership and Shawnee County. Heartland Park’s management group announced its departure after this summer’s NHRA Nationals in July.

“The Country Stampede will keep its roots in the State of Kansas while moving closer to the Kansas City metro area. This will provide a great opportunity to introduce new fans to the festival who haven’t had the opportunity to travel to its previous locations. We are thankful to all of the municipalities and venues that inquired about hosting the event in their communities, but overall found Azura Amphitheater to provide the best fit. The Country Stampede welcomes its core group of festival goers that have been with the event from the start and will continue to offer multiple day camping. A Kick-Off Party on Thursday, June 27, 2024 will open the festival followed by two days of headliners on the main stage, Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29.”

Country Stampede will run June 27-29. Lineup and ticket announcements will come later this month.

