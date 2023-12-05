City Hall parking partially closed for next few days

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews have moved on to the next phase in City Hall’s HVAC Replacement project, which includes the partial closure of the parking lot.

Specifically, the south half of the parking lot between City Hall and the Shawnee Co. Courthouse is officially closed to make room for a large crane needed for the project. The work is expected to be completed in one to three days, depending on the weather.

In the meantime, traffic can still park, but they must enter the lot from SE Monroe St., which is usually an exit until now, and traffic can exit the lot onto SE Quincy St. You can view the map below for a more detailed layout.

The City of Topeka authorities say this is the second of three closures planned for the project.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 4, the south half of the parking lot between City Hall and the Shawnee County Courthouse will be closed to safely accommodate a large crane needed as part of City Hall’s HVAC replacement project.(City of Topeka)

