Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka to recognize teens at annual Youth of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka will recognize outstanding leaders at their annual Youth of the Year and Concert event.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka officials said they will host the second annual Youth of the Year event highlight standout leaders at their Teen Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Historic Jayhawk Theatre’s Gallery Room located at 720 SW Jackson.

“Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s signature effort to foster a new generation of leaders. Throughout the program, participants focus on communication, goal-setting, and exemplary leadership. Having this event allows us to celebrate some of our incredible teens, and gives attendees a chance to help us decide who will go on to compete against other Youth of the Year finalists from other Kansas Clubs in the spring,” said Jennifer LeClair, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka.

Additionally, Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka noted the event will feature the music of Nashville-based songwriter and artist Jeremy Lister, along with guitarist Kaleb Jones. Both were original members of a cappella group Street Corner Symphony, who competed on NBC’s “The Sing Off.”

For more information about this event and the services provided by Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka, please call Jennifer LeClair at 785-234-5601 or email jenniferleclair@bgctopeka.org.

