Bethlehem Experience comes to life at Fellowship Bible Church

Dozens of actors - and a few live animals - will bring the Christmas story to life at Fellowship Bible Church.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is bringing the story of the nativity to life in a unique tour.

Bob Fulmer from Fellowship Bible Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their Bethlehem Experience.

Fulmer said the experience tells the Christmas story through a series of nine exhibits, culminating with the birth of Christ in a manger. He said some 50 actors and a few live animals bring the story to life. It’s designed with children particularly in mind, with kids able to get passports to chronicle their journey.

This is the third year Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th St., has staged the Bethlehem Experience. It is free, but tickets are required to ensure the tours stay at a manageable number.

Tour schedule (allow 45 minutes to complete):

Dec. 8 & 15: 6 to 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 9 & 16: 9:30 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 10 & 17: 1 to 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets:

fbctopeka.com/bethlehem-experience

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
William Kellogg
Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Governor Kelly comments on cyber attacks, special education
Governor Kelly comments on cyber attacks, special education
Gov. Kelly kicks off holiday season with lighting the Statehouse Christmas tree
Gov. Kelly kicks off holiday season with lighting the Statehouse Christmas tree
Washburn Rural day halted as BB gun found in middle school student’s locker
Washburn Rural day halted as BB gun found in middle school student’s locker
The club prepared kits Tuesday containing items like sweats, sweaters, and gloves.
Topeka Rotary Club prepares winter clothing kits for trafficking survivors
Shannon Reilly and Bebe Reilly are dancing in Ballet Midwest's 47th annual production of The...
Ballet Midwest to stage its 47th annual Nutcracker Ballet