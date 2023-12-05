Bethlehem Experience comes to life at Fellowship Bible Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is bringing the story of the nativity to life in a unique tour.

Bob Fulmer from Fellowship Bible Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their Bethlehem Experience.

Fulmer said the experience tells the Christmas story through a series of nine exhibits, culminating with the birth of Christ in a manger. He said some 50 actors and a few live animals bring the story to life. It’s designed with children particularly in mind, with kids able to get passports to chronicle their journey.

This is the third year Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th St., has staged the Bethlehem Experience. It is free, but tickets are required to ensure the tours stay at a manageable number.

Tour schedule (allow 45 minutes to complete):

Dec. 8 & 15: 6 to 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 9 & 16: 9:30 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 10 & 17: 1 to 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets:

fbctopeka.com/bethlehem-experience

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.