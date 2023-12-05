$5K in makeup, purses stolen from businesses in Manhattan mall

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5,000 was stolen from two separate businesses at the Manhattan mall after two theft incidents over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, law enforcement officials were called to the mall in Manhattan at 100 Manhattan Town Center with reports of a theft.

When police arrived they said employees of Ulta reported that three unknown suspects had stolen multiple items from the store. The theft cost the business about $2,000.

About 45 minutes later, police were called back to the mall with reports of a second theft. This time, employees of Dillards said three unknown suspects had stolen Michael Kors bags and purses. The theft cost this business about $3,000.

Anyone with information about either incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

