$5K in makeup, purses stolen from businesses in Manhattan mall

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5,000 was stolen from two separate businesses at the Manhattan mall after two theft incidents over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, law enforcement officials were called to the mall in Manhattan at 100 Manhattan Town Center with reports of a theft.

When police arrived they said employees of Ulta reported that three unknown suspects had stolen multiple items from the store. The theft cost the business about $2,000.

About 45 minutes later, police were called back to the mall with reports of a second theft. This time, employees of Dillards said three unknown suspects had stolen Michael Kors bags and purses. The theft cost this business about $3,000.

Anyone with information about either incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges
Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options
Country Stampede announces new home in Bonner Springs
William Kellogg
Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State

Latest News

FILE
Investigation opened after rifle pulled during early-morning disturbance
Cody Ceniceros
Search continues for teen two weeks after Dodge City disappearance
FILE
New investigation opened into cattle rustling near Onaga
Washburn Rural day halted as BB gun found in middle school student’s locker