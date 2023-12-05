2 seriously injured after seatbelts not worn during crash on Phillipsburg highway

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were seriously injured after neither was found wearing a seatbelt following an evening collision on a highway in Phillipsburg.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, emergency crews were called to the Highway 36/Highway 183 junction in Phillipsburg with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2005 Buick Lesabre driven by Arliss A. Hatcher, 87, of Phillipsburg, had been headed east on Highway 36. Meanwhile, a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Stacey L. Rempe, 60, of Smith Center, had been headed west.

KHP noted that Hatcher attempted to turn left into a private drive in front of Rempe’s Beetle. The Lesabre hit the Volkswagen.

First responders said Hatcher and Rempe were both taken to Phillips Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

