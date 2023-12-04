Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant
Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after the Topeka Police Department responded to a robbery late Sunday evening at a local Sonic restaurant.
As a result of the investigation, William Kellogg, 37, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the below charges.
- Robbery
- Drug Paraphernalia
The incident occurred at the Sonic restaurant at 5922 SW 21st Street late Sunday evening around 11:15 p.m.
According to the victim, a male suspect entered the establishment and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene. Shortly afterward, officers located and apprehended a person matching the suspect’s description without incident.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.