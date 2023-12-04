Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant

William Kellogg
William Kellogg(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after the Topeka Police Department responded to a robbery late Sunday evening at a local Sonic restaurant.

As a result of the investigation, William Kellogg, 37, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the below charges.

  • Robbery
  • Drug Paraphernalia

The incident occurred at the Sonic restaurant at 5922 SW 21st Street late Sunday evening around 11:15 p.m.

According to the victim, a male suspect entered the establishment and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene. Shortly afterward, officers located and apprehended a person matching the suspect’s description without incident.

