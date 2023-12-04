Topeka man arrested following robbery at Sonic restaurant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after the Topeka Police Department responded to a robbery late Sunday evening at a local Sonic restaurant.

As a result of the investigation, William Kellogg, 37, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the below charges.

Robbery

Drug Paraphernalia

The incident occurred at the Sonic restaurant at 5922 SW 21st Street late Sunday evening around 11:15 p.m.

According to the victim, a male suspect entered the establishment and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene. Shortly afterward, officers located and apprehended a person matching the suspect’s description without incident.

